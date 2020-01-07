Agent 1x and 2x End-of-Life

We will disable all agents older than 3.0 on March 31, so if you have any agents between 1.x to 2.x please upgrade them before March 31. We’ve improved our newer agent versions to be much more efficient and secure. If you need help upgrading, let us know at support@fastly.com. If you’re wondering if this affects you, don’t worry! We’ve been reaching out to anyone this impacts to help them upgrade and we’ll make sure that no one is left behind.