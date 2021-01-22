New Dashboards and Templated Rules Page

We are excited to announce today the launch of API and ATO Protection Dashboards, a new set of features dedicated to identifying, blocking, and analyzing malicious behavior that attackers use against web applications and APIs. Now available on the Signal Sciences control panel, these new dashboards surface security telemetry from over 20 new signals for advanced attack scenarios such as account takeover, credit card validation, and password reset.

To configure and activate your new templated rules, login to the management control panel and select templated rules, or navigate directly to the new dashboards from any site's home dashboard.