New Request Volume Graph
A new Request Volume graph is included in the first position of the default Overview system dashboard on every site. The graph represents the number of requests hitting a site over a given timeframe, along with average RPS. The graph can also be added to any custom dashboard.
To learn more about your site's Overview Page and how to customize dashboards, head over to the relevant docs page.
Prior change: Deprecated - Weekly Summary Page
Following change: New Dashboards and Templated Rules Page