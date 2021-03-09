New Identity Provider Integration - Manage users with Okta

We have updated our official Okta integration to support automated provisioning, de-provisioning, and management of users. If you use Okta as your Identity Provider, you can easily install or update the Signal Sciences integration from the Okta Integration Marketplace.

After configuring the integration, any existing Signal Sciences users will be automatically matched to existing Okta users that have identical email accounts.

Customers can use Okta “groups” to assign Signal Sciences roles and site memberships to users in that group.

From Okta, you can:

Create users in Signal Sciences

Delete users from Signal Sciences

Edit users’ site memberships

Edit users’ role

Learn more by visiting our official documentation site.