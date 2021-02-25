  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2021
  5. February 2021

New Observed IPs page

February 25, 2021
ngwaf-announcementsadded

We've introduced a new Observed IPs page in the Signal Sciences control panel, found underneath the Monitor menu.

This page is your one-stop-shop to find information about what we're calling Observed IPs. There are three stateful IP statuses we represented on lists: Suspicious IPs, Flagged IPs, and Rate Limited IPs. Now, you can find all of these lists in one convenient view.

Important note: The Rate Limited IPs tab on the Events page has now moved to the Observed IPs page.

Learn more about Observed IPs by visiting our documentation site.

