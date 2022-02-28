Custom Response Codes

We’ve introduced custom response codes for site rules that block requests. This feature provides you with tighter integration between upstream services and your agents. It is especially powerful for connecting the Fastly edge and the Fastly Next-Gen WAF.

You can use this feature to override the default 406 response code from Signal Sciences to enable additional security enforcement in programmable layers. In Fastly, you can use VCL to help you accomplish enhanced enforcement actions such as edge rate limiting or tarpitting.

The feature is available for Professional and Premier platform customers. Learn more about custom response codes by visiting our documentation site.