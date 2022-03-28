Support for ARM Processors

We're expanding the Fastly Next-Gen WAF capabilities to include more deployment models than ever before. We now support processors using ARM architecture, which are gaining popularity in web applications due to the potential speed gains and overall cost-savings compared to other processors.

The new set of ARM-compatible Agent and Module will sit alongside our existing packages made for other processors, which includes a new ARM Agent and a complementary NGINX-native Module that supports NGINX v1.18.0 and above. It is available for all Signal Sciences / Fastly Next-Gen WAF customers, and you can read more about it in our blog.