Agent management functionality (Beta)

We've expanded our agent management functionality to include:

a service that automatically updates agent versions.

a plugin for HashiCorp Vault that stores and rotates agent keys.

When the agent auto-update service is enabled, the service checks the Signal Sciences package downloads site for a new version of the agent and updates the agent when a new version is available. By default, the check for a new version is performed on the second Thursday of the month. The agent auto-update service is only compatible with agents on Debian 8 or higher, Red Hat CentOS 7 or higher, and Ubuntu 18.04 or higher.

With the Signal Sciences plugin for HashiCorp Vault, you can use Vault to store and rotate the Agent Access Key and Agent Secret Key for your site. Vault is an identity-based secrets and encryption management system.

These features are now available for all Signal Sciences customers as part of a beta release.