Professional Plan Edge Deployment Updates

Custom signals, dashboards, lists, templated rules, and custom response codes are now available for Professional plan customers using edge deployment. Customers who have upgraded from the Essential plan to the Professional plan will find that some features now appear in different locations. Specifically:

Virtual patching (CVE) rules can be found in the Templated Rules menu.

Threshold functionality can be found in the Rules menu under Site Alerts.

The edge security service includes a health check inside the edge_security function. Using the backend.health property, this health check will skip security processing entirely if the edge security service is unhealthy for any reason. The edge security service is modeled as an origin using the backend type and uses the same health check feature.

Learn more about the edge deployment by visiting our documentation site.