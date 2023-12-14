Site alert management

System site alerts monitor and handle requests from IP addresses that have been tagged with attack signals by placing a cap on the number of requests that can originate from the same IP address and that contain attack signals. The default caps or thresholds are based on historical patterns that we've seen across all customers. Now, you can raise or lower the attack thresholds via our web interface and API. For example, you can block all requests that contain at least one attack signal by setting the attack thresholds to 1 . This functionality is available for all Next-Gen WAF customers.

We've also improved threshold counting for site alerts. Previously, only the cloud engine handled threshold counting. This meant that the Next-Gen WAF agent had to wait for the cloud engine to tell it when an IP address was flagged. Now, the agent has local counters and is immediately able to determine when a request exceeds a site alert. The agent still uses aggregation from the cloud engine when there are multiple agents deployed. Only Core and Cloud WAF deployments support local counters.