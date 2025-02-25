JA4 fingerprinting now supported in Bot Management

We are pleased to announce that the Bot Management product now includes support for JA4 fingerprinting. This enhancement expands our existing fingerprinting capabilities to provide more detailed client identification during TLS-encrypted communications.

JA4 fingerprinting is available for Edge deployments running version 2.10.0 or later. To enable this feature, ensure your Edge deployment is updated to a supported version. If your deployment is running an earlier version, you will need to update by re-mapping your Fastly VCL service. For instructions, see Re-mapping a Fastly VCL service.

If you have any questions or need assistance, contact your Fastly account team or reach out to our support team.