  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2025
  5. December 2025

Add API Security

December 1, 2025
apiadded

Launching the API Security product.

Prior change: Add imgopto_compute_requests to Historical and Real-Time Stats APIs

Following change: Add Domain Inspector on Compute, Compute response status metrics

Fastly
© Fastly 2025