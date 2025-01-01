  1. Home
Operations

Operations provide functionality to manage API operations discovered for a service, including listing, creating, updating, and deleting operations, as well as managing tags for organizing operations.

Data model

domainstringThe domain for the operation. Required.
last_seen_atstringThe timestamp when the operation was last seen in traffic. Read-only.
methodstringThe HTTP method for the operation. Required.
pathstringThe path for the operation, which may include path parameters. Required.
statusstringThe current status of the operation.
updated_atstringThe timestamp when the operation was last updated. Read-only.
created_atstringThe timestamp when the operation was created. Read-only.
descriptionstringA description of what the operation does.
idstringThe unique identifier of the operation. Read-only.
tag_idsarrayAn array of operation tag IDs associated with this operation.
countintegerThe number of operations associated with this operation tag. Read-only.
namestringThe name of the operation tag.

Endpoints

List discovered operations

GET/api-security/v1/services/service_id/discovered-operations

List operations

GET/api-security/v1/services/service_id/operations

Create operation

POST/api-security/v1/services/service_id/operations

Retrieve operation

GET/api-security/v1/services/service_id/operations/operation_id

Delete operation

DELETE/api-security/v1/services/service_id/operations/operation_id

Update operation

PATCH/api-security/v1/services/service_id/operations/operation_id

List operation tags

GET/api-security/v1/services/service_id/tags

Create operation tag

POST/api-security/v1/services/service_id/tags

Retrieve operation tag

GET/api-security/v1/services/service_id/tags/tag_id

Delete operation tag

DELETE/api-security/v1/services/service_id/tags/tag_id

Update operation tag

PATCH/api-security/v1/services/service_id/tags/tag_id

