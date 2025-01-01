Operations
Operations provide functionality to manage API operations discovered for a service, including listing, creating, updating, and deleting operations, as well as managing tags for organizing operations.
Data model
domain
|string
|The domain for the operation. Required.
last_seen_at
|string
|The timestamp when the operation was last seen in traffic. Read-only.
method
|string
|The HTTP method for the operation. Required.
path
|string
|The path for the operation, which may include path parameters. Required.
status
|string
|The current status of the operation.
updated_at
|string
|The timestamp when the operation was last updated. Read-only.
created_at
|string
|The timestamp when the operation was created. Read-only.
description
|string
|A description of what the operation does.
id
|string
|The unique identifier of the operation. Read-only.
tag_ids
|array
|An array of operation tag IDs associated with this operation.
count
|integer
|The number of operations associated with this operation tag. Read-only.
name
|string
|The name of the operation tag.