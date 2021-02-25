Changelog: Next-Gen WAF
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This changelog provides information on changes across the Fastly platform, including to the VCL language, our public API, CLI, the Terraform provider, Terraform provider (beta), Compute Rust SDK, Compute JavaScript SDK, Compute Go SDK, and the Next-Gen WAF.
- February 25, 2021
- February 25, 2021
- February 20, 2021
- February 18, 2021
- February 17, 2021
- February 4, 2021
- January 28, 2021
- January 22, 2021
- January 13, 2021
- January 8, 2021