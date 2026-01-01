fastly stats origin-inspector
View origin metrics for a Fastly service.
Syntax
$ fastly stats origin-inspector
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--service-id
|No
|Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-name
|No
|The name of the service
--from
|No
|Start time (RFC3339 or Unix timestamp)
--to
|No
|End time (RFC3339 or Unix timestamp)
--downsample
|No
|Sample window (minute/hour/day)
--metric
|No
|Metrics to retrieve (repeatable, up to 10)
--host
|No
|Filter by origin host (repeatable)
--datacenter
|No
|Filter by POP (repeatable)
--region
|No
|Filter by region (repeatable)
--group-by
|No
|Dimensions to group by (repeatable)
--limit
|No
|Max entries to return
--cursor
|No
|Pagination cursor from a previous response
--format
|No
|Output format (json)
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token, or name of a stored auth token (use 'default' for the default token). Falls back to FASTLY_API_TOKEN env var
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging