math.asinh
Available inall subroutines.
Computes the inverse hyperbolic sine of its argument
x.
Parameters
x - Floating point value representing the area of a hyperbolic sector.
Return Value
Upon successful completion, this function returns the inverse hyperbolic sine
of
x.
If
x is
math.NAN, a NaN will be returned.
If
x is ±0, or
math.POS_INFINITY or
math.NEG_INFINITY,
x will be returned.
If
x is subnormal, a range error occurs and
x will be returned.
Errors
If the
x argument is subnormal, then fastly.error
will be set to
ERANGE.
Example
declare local var.fo FLOAT;
set var.fo = math.asinh(1);
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)