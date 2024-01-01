  1. Home
math.asinh

FLOATmath.asinhFLOATx

Available inall subroutines.

Computes the inverse hyperbolic sine of its argument x.

Parameters

x - Floating point value representing the area of a hyperbolic sector.

Return Value

Upon successful completion, this function returns the inverse hyperbolic sine of x.

If x is math.NAN, a NaN will be returned.

If x is ±0, or math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY, x will be returned.

If x is subnormal, a range error occurs and x will be returned.

Errors

If the x argument is subnormal, then fastly.error will be set to ERANGE.

Example

declare local var.fo FLOAT;


set var.fo = math.asinh(1);

