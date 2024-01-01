math.atanh
Computes the inverse hyperbolic tangent of its argument
x.
Parameters
x - Floating point value representing a hyperbolic angle.
Return Value
Upon successful completion, this function returns the inverse hyperbolic tangent
of
x.
If
x is
math.NAN, a NaN will be returned.
If
x is ±0,
x will be returned.
If
x is
math.POS_INFINITY or
math.NEG_INFINITY, a domain error occurs
and a NaN will be returned.
If
x is subnormal, a range error occurs and
x will be returned.
For finite |
x|>1, a domain error occurs and a NaN will be returned.
If
x is ±1, a pole error occurs, and
math.atanh will return the value of
the macro
math.POS_HUGE_VAL or
math.NEG_HUGE_VAL with the same sign as
the result of the function.
Errors
- If the
xargument is finite and not in the range -1 to 1 inclusive, or if it is
math.POS_INFINITYor
math.NEG_INFINITY, then
fastly.errorwill be set to
EDOM.
- If the
xargument is subnormal, or ±1, then
fastly.errorwill be set to
ERANGE.
Example
declare local var.fo FLOAT;
set var.fo = math.atanh(-1); // Returns `math.NEG_INFINITY`
if (fastly.error) { set resp.http.atanh-error = fastly.error; // Returns "ERANGE"}
