math.atanh

FLOAT math.atanh FLOAT x

Available inall subroutines.

Computes the inverse hyperbolic tangent of its argument x .

Parameters

x - Floating point value representing a hyperbolic angle.

Return Value

Upon successful completion, this function returns the inverse hyperbolic tangent of x .

If x is math.NAN , a NaN will be returned.

If x is ±0, x will be returned.

If x is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY , a domain error occurs and a NaN will be returned.

If x is subnormal, a range error occurs and x will be returned.

For finite | x | >1, a domain error occurs and a NaN will be returned.

If x is ±1, a pole error occurs, and math.atanh will return the value of the macro math.POS_HUGE_VAL or math.NEG_HUGE_VAL with the same sign as the result of the function.

Errors

If the x argument is finite and not in the range -1 to 1 inclusive, or if it is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY , then fastly.error will be set to EDOM .

If the x argument is subnormal, or ±1, then fastly.error will be set to ERANGE .

