math.asin
Available inall subroutines.
Computes the principal value of the arc sine of the argument
x.
Parameters
x - Floating point value. The value of
x should be in the range -1 to 1
inclusive.
Return Value
Upon successful completion, this function returns the arc sine of
x, in the
range -
math.PI_2 to
math.PI_2 radians inclusive.
If
x is
math.NAN, a NaN will be returned.
If
x is ±0,
x will be returned.
If
x is
math.POS_INFINITY or
math.NEG_INFINITY, a domain error
occurs and a NaN will be returned.
If
x is subnormal, a range error occurs and
x will be returned.
For finite values of x not in the range -1 to 1 inclusive, a domain error occurs and a NaN will be returned.
Errors
- If the
xargument is finite and is not in the range -1 to 1 inclusive, or is
math.POS_INFINITYor
math.NEG_INFINITY, then
fastly.errorwill be set to
EDOM.
- If the
xargument is subnormal, then
fastly.errorwill be set to
ERANGE.
Example
declare local var.fo FLOAT;
set var.fo = math.asin(1.0);
