math.atan
Available inall subroutines.
Computes the principal value of the arc tangent of its argument
x.
Parameters
x - Floating point value.
Return Value
Upon successful completion, this function returns the arc tangent of
x in the
range -
math.PI_2 to
math.PI_2 radians inclusive.
If
x is
math.NAN, a NaN will be returned.
If
x is ±0,
x will be returned.
If
x is
math.POS_INFINITY
or
math.NEG_INFINITY,
±
math.PI_2 will be returned.
If
x is subnormal, a range error occurs and
x will be returned.
Errors
If the
x argument is subnormal, then fastly.error
will be set to
ERANGE.
Example
declare local var.fo FLOAT;
set var.fo = math.atan(1);
