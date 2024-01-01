math.atan

FLOAT math.atan FLOAT x

Available inall subroutines.

Computes the principal value of the arc tangent of its argument x .

Parameters

x - Floating point value.

Return Value

Upon successful completion, this function returns the arc tangent of x in the range - math.PI_2 to math.PI_2 radians inclusive.

If x is math.NAN , a NaN will be returned.

If x is ±0, x will be returned.

If x is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY , ± math.PI_2 will be returned.

If x is subnormal, a range error occurs and x will be returned.

Errors

If the x argument is subnormal, then fastly.error will be set to ERANGE .

Example