math.acosh

FLOAT math.acosh FLOAT x

Available inall subroutines.

Computes the inverse hyperbolic cosine of its argument x .

Parameters

x - Floating point value representing the area of a hyperbolic sector.

Return Value

Upon successful completion, this function returns the inverse hyperbolic cosine of x .

If x is math.NAN , a NaN will be returned.

If x is +1, +0 will be returned.

If x is math.POS_INFINITY , math.POS_INFINITY will be returned.

If x is math.NEG_INFINITY , a domain error occurs and a NaN will be returned.

For finite values of x < 1, a domain error occurs and a NaN will be returned.

Errors

If the x argument is finite and less than +1.0, or is math.NEG_INFINITY , then fastly.error will be set to EDOM .

Example