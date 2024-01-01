math.atan2

FLOAT math.atan2 FLOAT y FLOAT x

Available inall subroutines.

Computes the principal value of the arc tangent of y / x , using the signs of both arguments to determine the quadrant of the return value.

Parameters

y - Floating point value.

- Floating point value. x - Floating point value.

Return Value

Upon successful completion, this function returns the arc tangent of y / x in the range - math.PI to math.PI radians inclusive.

If y is ±0 and x is < 0, ± math.PI will be returned.

If y is ±0 and x is > 0, ±0 will be returned.

If y is < 0 and x is ±0, - math.PI_2 will be returned.

If y is > 0 and x is ±0, math.PI_2 will be returned.

If x is 0, a pole error will not occur.

If either x or y is math.NAN , a NaN will be returned.

If y is ±0 and x is +0, ±0 will be returned.

For finite values of ± y > 0, if x is math.NEG_INFINITY , ± math.PI will be returned.

For finite values of ± y > 0, if x is math.POS_INFINITY , ±0 will be returned.

For finite values of x , if y is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY , ± math.PI_2 will be returned.

If y is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY and x is math.NEG_INFINITY , ±(3 * math.PI_4) will be returned.

If y is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY and x is math.POS_INFINITY , ±math.PI_4 will be returned.

If both arguments are 0, a domain error will not occur.

If the result would cause an underflow, a range error occurs and math.atan2 will return y / x .

Example