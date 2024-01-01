math.atan2
Available inall subroutines.
Computes the principal value of the arc tangent of
y/
x, using the signs of
both arguments to determine the quadrant of the return value.
Parameters
y- Floating point value.
x- Floating point value.
Return Value
Upon successful completion, this function returns the arc tangent of
y/
x in
the range -
math.PI to
math.PI radians inclusive.
If
y is ±0 and
x is < 0, ±
math.PI
will be returned.
If
y is ±0 and
x is > 0, ±0 will be returned.
If
y is < 0 and
x is ±0, -
math.PI_2
will be returned.
If
y is > 0 and
x is ±0,
math.PI_2
will be returned.
If
x is 0, a pole error will not occur.
If either
x or
y is
math.NAN,
a NaN will be returned.
If
y is ±0 and
x is +0, ±0 will be returned.
For finite values of ±
y > 0, if
x is
math.NEG_INFINITY,
±
math.PI will be returned.
For finite values of ±
y > 0, if
x is
math.POS_INFINITY, ±0 will be returned.
For finite values of
x, if
y is
math.POS_INFINITY or
math.NEG_INFINITY,
±
math.PI_2 will be returned.
If
y is
math.POS_INFINITY or
math.NEG_INFINITY and
x is
math.NEG_INFINITY,
±(3*math.PI_4) will be returned.
If
y is
math.POS_INFINITY or
math.NEG_INFINITY and
x is
math.POS_INFINITY,
±math.PI_4 will be returned.
If both arguments are 0, a domain error will not occur.
If the result would cause an underflow, a range error occurs
and
math.atan2 will return
y/
x.
Example
declare local var.fo FLOAT;
set var.fo = math.atan2(7, -0);
