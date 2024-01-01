math.sin

FLOAT math.sin FLOAT x

Available inall subroutines.

Computes the sine of its argument x , measured in radians.

Parameters

x - Floating point value representing an angle in radians.

Return Value

Upon successful completion, this function returns the sine of x .

If x is math.NAN , a NaN will be returned.

If x is ±0, x will be returned.

If x is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY , a domain error occurs and a NaN will be returned.

If x is subnormal, a range error occurs and x will be returned.

Errors

If the x argument is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY , then fastly.error will be set to EDOM .

If the x argument is subnormal, then fastly.error will be set to ERANGE .

Example