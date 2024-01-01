  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Math trig

math.cos

FLOATmath.cosFLOATx

Available inall subroutines.

Computes the cosine of its argument x, measured in radians.

Parameters

x - Floating point value representing an angle in radians.

Return Value

Upon successful completion, this function returns the cosine of x.

If x is math.NAN, a NaN will be returned.

If x is ±0, the value 1.0 will be returned.

If x is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY, a domain error occurs and a NaN will be returned.

Errors

If the x argument is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY, then fastly.error will be set to EDOM.

Example

declare local var.fo FLOAT;


set var.fo = math.cos(math.PI_2);

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024