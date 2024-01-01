math.cos
Available inall subroutines.
Computes the cosine of its argument
x, measured in radians.
Parameters
x - Floating point value representing an angle in radians.
Return Value
Upon successful completion, this function returns the cosine of
x.
If
x is
math.NAN, a NaN will be returned.
If
x is ±0, the value 1.0 will be returned.
If
x is
math.POS_INFINITY or
math.NEG_INFINITY, a domain error
occurs and a NaN will be returned.
Errors
If the
x argument is
math.POS_INFINITY
or
math.NEG_INFINITY, then
fastly.error will be set to
EDOM.
Example
declare local var.fo FLOAT;
set var.fo = math.cos(math.PI_2);
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)