math.tan

FLOATmath.tanFLOATx

Available inall subroutines.

Computes the tangent of its argument x, measured in radians.

Parameters

x - Floating point value representing an angle in radians.

Return Value

Upon successful completion, this function returns the tangent of x.

If x is math.NAN, a NaN will be returned.

If x is ±0, x will be returned.

If x is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY, a domain error occurs and a NaN will be returned.

If x is subnormal, a range error occurs and x will be returned.

If the result would cause an overflow, a range error occurs and math.tan will return math.POS_HUGE_VAL or math.NEG_HUGE_VAL, with the same sign as the result of the function.

Errors

Example

declare local var.fo FLOAT;


set var.fo = math.tan(math.PI_4);

User contributed notes

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page!

