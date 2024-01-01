math.tan
Available inall subroutines.
Computes the tangent of its argument
x, measured in radians.
Parameters
x - Floating point value representing an angle in radians.
Return Value
Upon successful completion, this function returns the tangent of
x.
If
x is
math.NAN, a NaN will be returned.
If
x is ±0,
x will be returned.
If
x is
math.POS_INFINITY or
math.NEG_INFINITY, a domain error
occurs and a NaN will be returned.
If
x is subnormal, a range error occurs and
x will be returned.
If the result would cause an overflow, a range error occurs and
math.tan
will return
math.POS_HUGE_VAL or
math.NEG_HUGE_VAL, with the same
sign as the result of the function.
Errors
- If the
xargument is
math.POS_INFINITYor
math.NEG_INFINITY, then
fastly.errorwill be set to
EDOM.
- If the
xargument is subnormal or if the result overflows, then
fastly.errorwill be set to
ERANGE.
Example
declare local var.fo FLOAT;
set var.fo = math.tan(math.PI_4);
