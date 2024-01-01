math.sqrt
Available inall subroutines.
Computes the square root of its argument
x.
Parameters
x - Floating point value.
Return Value
Upon successful completion, this function returns the square root of
x.
If
x is
math.NAN, a NaN will be returned.
If
x is ±0 or
math.POS_INFINITY,
x will be returned.
If
x is a finite value < -0 or
math.NEG_INFINITY, a domain error occurs
and a NaN will be returned.
Errors
If the
x argument is < -0 or
math.NEG_INFINITY,
then
fastly.error will be set to
EDOM.
Example
declare local var.fi FLOAT;declare local var.fo FLOAT;
set var.fi = 9.0;set var.fo = math.sqrt(var.fi);
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)