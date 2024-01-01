  1. Home
math.sqrt

FLOATmath.sqrtFLOATx

Available inall subroutines.

Computes the square root of its argument x.

Parameters

x - Floating point value.

Return Value

Upon successful completion, this function returns the square root of x.

If x is math.NAN, a NaN will be returned.

If x is ±0 or math.POS_INFINITY, x will be returned.

If x is a finite value < -0 or math.NEG_INFINITY, a domain error occurs and a NaN will be returned.

Errors

If the x argument is < -0 or math.NEG_INFINITY, then fastly.error will be set to EDOM.

Example

declare local var.fi FLOAT;
declare local var.fo FLOAT;


set var.fi = 9.0;
set var.fo = math.sqrt(var.fi);

