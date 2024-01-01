math.sqrt

FLOAT math.sqrt FLOAT x

Available inall subroutines.

Computes the square root of its argument x .

Parameters

x - Floating point value.

Return Value

Upon successful completion, this function returns the square root of x .

If x is math.NAN , a NaN will be returned.

If x is ±0 or math.POS_INFINITY , x will be returned.

If x is a finite value < -0 or math.NEG_INFINITY , a domain error occurs and a NaN will be returned.

Errors

If the x argument is < -0 or math.NEG_INFINITY , then fastly.error will be set to EDOM .

Example