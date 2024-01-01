math.sinh

FLOAT math.sinh FLOAT x

Available inall subroutines.

Computes the hyperbolic sine of its argument x .

Parameters

x - Floating point value representing a hyperbolic angle.

Return Value

Upon successful completion, this function returns the hyperbolic sine of x .

If x is math.NAN , a NaN will be returned.

If x is ±0, or math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY , x will be returned.

If x is subnormal, a range error occurs and x will be returned.

If the result would cause an overflow, a range error occurs and math.POS_HUGE_VAL or math.NEG_HUGE_VAL (with the same sign as x ) will be returned.

Errors

If the x argument is subnormal or if the result would cause an overflow, then fastly.error will be set to ERANGE .

Example