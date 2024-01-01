math.sinh
Available inall subroutines.
Computes the hyperbolic sine of its argument
x.
Parameters
x - Floating point value representing a hyperbolic angle.
Return Value
Upon successful completion, this function returns the hyperbolic sine of
x.
If
x is
math.NAN, a NaN will be returned.
If
x is ±0, or
math.POS_INFINITY
or
math.NEG_INFINITY,
x will be returned.
If
x is subnormal, a range error occurs and
x will be returned.
If the result would cause an overflow, a range error occurs and
math.POS_HUGE_VAL or
math.NEG_HUGE_VAL (with the same sign as
x) will be returned.
Errors
If the
x argument is subnormal or if the result would cause an overflow, then
fastly.error will be set to
ERANGE.
Example
declare local var.fo FLOAT;
set var.fo = math.sinh(-1);
