math.sinh

FLOATmath.sinhFLOATx

Available inall subroutines.

Computes the hyperbolic sine of its argument x.

Parameters

x - Floating point value representing a hyperbolic angle.

Return Value

Upon successful completion, this function returns the hyperbolic sine of x.

If x is math.NAN, a NaN will be returned.

If x is ±0, or math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY, x will be returned.

If x is subnormal, a range error occurs and x will be returned.

If the result would cause an overflow, a range error occurs and math.POS_HUGE_VAL or math.NEG_HUGE_VAL (with the same sign as x) will be returned.

Errors

If the x argument is subnormal or if the result would cause an overflow, then fastly.error will be set to ERANGE.

Example

declare local var.fo FLOAT;


set var.fo = math.sinh(-1);

