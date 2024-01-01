math.acos

FLOAT math.acos FLOAT x

Available inall subroutines.

Computes the principal value of the arc cosine of its argument x .

Parameters

x - Floating point value. The value of x should be in the range -1 to 1 inclusive.

Return Value

Upon successful completion, this function returns the arc cosine of x in the range 0 to math.PI radians inclusive.

If x is math.NAN , a NaN will be returned.

If x is +1, +0 will be returned.

If x is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY , a domain error occurs and a NaN will be returned.

For finite values of x not in the range -1 to 1 inclusive, a domain error occurs and a NaN will be returned.

Errors

If the x argument is finite and is not in the range -1 to 1 inclusive, or is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY , then fastly.error will be set to EDOM .

Example