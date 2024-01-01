math.acos
Available inall subroutines.
Computes the principal value of the arc cosine of its argument
x.
Parameters
x - Floating point value. The value of
x should be in the range -1 to 1
inclusive.
Return Value
Upon successful completion, this function returns the arc cosine of
x in the
range 0 to
math.PI radians inclusive.
If
x is
math.NAN, a NaN will be returned.
If
x is +1, +0 will be returned.
If
x is
math.POS_INFINITY or
math.NEG_INFINITY, a domain error occurs
and a NaN will be returned.
For finite values of x not in the range -1 to 1 inclusive, a domain error occurs and a NaN will be returned.
Errors
If the
x argument is finite and is not in the range -1 to 1 inclusive,
or is
math.POS_INFINITY or
math.NEG_INFINITY,
then
fastly.error will be set to
EDOM.
Example
declare local var.fo FLOAT;
set var.fo = math.cos(1.1); // Returns math.NAN
if (fastly.error) { set resp.http.acos-error = fastly.error; // Returns "EDOM"}
User contributed notesBETA
