req.url.qs

STRING, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

The query string portion of req.url . This will be from immediately after the ? to the end of the URL.

Example

In the request www.example.com/index.html?a=1&b=2 , req.url.qs will contain a=1&b=2 .

Try it out

req.url.qs is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.