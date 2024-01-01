segmented_caching.autopurged
BOOL, read-only.
Available inlog
Whether an inconsistency encountered during segmented caching led to the system automatically enqueuing a purge request.
BOOL, read-only.
Available inlog
Whether an inconsistency encountered during segmented caching led to the system automatically enqueuing a purge request.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)