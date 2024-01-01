segmented_caching.is_inner_req

BOOL, read-only .

Available inlog

Whether VCL is running in the context of a subrequest that is retrieving a segment of a file.

A request for which vcl_recv enabled segmented caching (by setting req.enable_segmented_caching to true ) will spawn one or more subrequests, each responsible for a segment of the file. When vcl_log runs in the context of such a subrequest, segmented_caching.is_inner_req evaluates to true .