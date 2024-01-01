segmented_caching.is_inner_req
BOOL, read-only.
Available inlog
Whether VCL is running in the context of a subrequest that is retrieving a segment of a file.
A request for which
vcl_recv enabled segmented caching (by setting
req.enable_segmented_caching to
true) will spawn one or more subrequests,
each responsible for a segment of the file. When
vcl_log runs in the
context of such a subrequest,
segmented_caching.is_inner_req evaluates
to
true.
This is useful for controlling what you log. For example, if you are only
interested in logging the outcome of the client's request and not the outcome
of each individual segment that was needed to assemble it, then put your
logging within a condition that only applies when
segmented_caching.is_inner_req evaluates to false, like this:
if (!segmented_caching.is_inner_req) { log ... }.
