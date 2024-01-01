  1. Home
segmented_caching.completed

BOOL, read-only.

Available inlog

Whether segmented caching was enabled and completed successfully.

This variable will evaluate to false if segmented caching was not enabled, if the segmented caching request failed (segmented_caching.failed is true), or if it was cancelled (segmented_caching.cancelled).

