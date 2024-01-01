segmented_caching.completed
BOOL, read-only.
Available inlog
Whether segmented caching was enabled and completed successfully.
This variable will evaluate to
false if segmented caching was not enabled, if the segmented caching request failed (
segmented_caching.failed is true), or if it was cancelled (
segmented_caching.cancelled).
