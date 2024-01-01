segmented_caching.client_req.range_high
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inlog
The upper bound of the client's requested range.
This variable will evaluate to
-1 in cases when it is not applicable, such as
when segmented caching is not enabled for the request. It will evaluate to
9223372036854775807 (
2^63-1) for an open-ended requested range
(when
segmented_caching.client_req.is_open_ended is true).
