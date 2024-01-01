  1. Home
segmented_caching.client_req.range_low

INTEGER, read-only.

Available inlog

The lower bound of the client's requested range.

This variable will evaluate to -1 in cases when it is not applicable, such as when segmented caching is not enabled for the request.

