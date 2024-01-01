segmented_caching.error
STRING, read-only.
Available inlog
A string describing the reason why segmented caching failed.
This variable will evaluate to a
not set string value if segmented caching
was not enabled, or if segmented caching completed successfully or was
cancelled by a non-206 response.
User contributed notesBETA
