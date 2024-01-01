segmented_caching.obj.complete_length
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inlog
The size of the whole file in bytes.
The information comes from the
Content-Range response header field in the
first segment accessed while assembling the response. This variable will
evaluate to
-1 in cases when it is not applicable, such as when segmented
caching is not enabled for the request.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)