segmented_caching.is_outer_req

BOOL, read-only .

Available inlog

Whether VCL is running in the context of a request that is assembling file segments into a response.

A request for which vcl_recv enabled segmented caching (by setting req.enable_segmented_caching to true ) will spawn one or more subrequests, each responsible for a segment of the file. After the sequence of subrequests has completed (each running vcl_log with segmented_caching.is_inner_req evaluating to true ), vcl_log will run with segmented_caching.is_outer_req evaluating to true .