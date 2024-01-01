  1. Home
segmented_caching.is_outer_req

BOOL, read-only.

Available inlog

Whether VCL is running in the context of a request that is assembling file segments into a response.

A request for which vcl_recv enabled segmented caching (by setting req.enable_segmented_caching to true) will spawn one or more subrequests, each responsible for a segment of the file. After the sequence of subrequests has completed (each running vcl_log with segmented_caching.is_inner_req evaluating to true), vcl_log will run with segmented_caching.is_outer_req evaluating to true.

This is useful for controlling what to log. segmented_caching.is_inner_req and segmented_caching.is_outer_req will never be true at the same time. They will both be false when segmented caching is not enabled.

