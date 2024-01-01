  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Segmented caching

segmented_caching.client_req.is_range

BOOL, read-only.

Available inlog

Whether the client's request is a range request.

This variable will evaluate to false when segmented caching is not enabled for the request (even if req.http.Range is present).

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024