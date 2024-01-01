segmented_caching.client_req.is_range
BOOL, read-only.
Available inlog
Whether the client's request is a range request.
This variable will evaluate to
false when segmented caching is not enabled for
the request (even if
req.http.Range is present).
User contributed notesBETA
