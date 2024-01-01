  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Segmented caching

segmented_caching.failed

BOOL, read-only.

Available inlog

Whether segmented caching was enabled and ended in a failure.

When this variable evaluates to true, the variable segmented_caching.error will evaluate to a string describing the nature of the failure.

