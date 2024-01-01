segmented_caching.block_size
INTEGER, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
The number of bytes constituting each block-aligned file segment.
This variable reports the size of the cacheable unit used for this request.
It will evaluate to
-1 in cases when it is not applicable,
such as when segmented caching is not enabled for the request.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)