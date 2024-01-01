segmented_caching.rounded_req.range_high
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inlog
The upper bound of the rounded block being processed.
This variable will evaluate to
-1 in cases when it is not applicable, such
as when segmented caching is not enabled for the request.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)