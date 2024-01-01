client.as.name
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The name of the organization associated with
client.as.number.
For example,
fastly is the value given for IP addresses under AS-54113.
client.as.name is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.
Geo-IP API at the edge
Create an API endpoint for fetching geolocation data for the requesting browser, implemented 100% at the edge. The response should show your current approximate location, but no requests to any origin servers.
