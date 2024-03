client.as.number

INTEGER, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

Autonomous system (AS) number.

The INTEGER type in VCL is wide enough to support the full range of 32-bit AS numbers.

Converting to asdot+ format

Formatting these numbers to base 10 (e.g., by implicit conversion to a STRING type) will give an asplain representation of the number, which is just its base 10 representation.

RFC 5396 introduces the asdot+ format, which represents a 32-bit AS number as two 16-bit parts. The following VCL illustrates constructing an asdot+ formatted number:

sub client_asn_dotplus STRING { declare local var.hi INTEGER ; declare local var.lo INTEGER ; declare local var.s STRING ; set var.hi = client.as.number ; set var.hi > > = 16 ; set var.lo = client.as.number ; set var.lo & = 0xFFFF ; set var.s = client.as.number ": " var.hi "." var.lo; return var.s; }

Examples

The 32-bit AS number 65550 (reserved by RFC 5398 for documentation use) is rendered as 1.14 .

Several ranges of AS numbers are reserved for various purposes. The following VCL fragment illustrates categorizing AS numbers into these ranges:

sub client_asn_category STRING { declare local var.asn_category STRING ; if ( client.as.number < 0 || client.as.number > 0xFFFFFFFF ) { set var.asn_category = "invalid" ; } else if ( client.as.number = = 0 ) { set var.asn_category = "reserved" ; } else if ( client.as.number < = 23455 ) { set var.asn_category = "public" ; } else if ( client.as.number = = 23456 ) { set var.asn_category = "transition" ; } else if ( client.as.number < = 64534 ) { set var.asn_category = "public" ; } else if ( client.as.number < = 64495 ) { set var.asn_category = "reserved" ; } else if ( client.as.number < = 64511 ) { set var.asn_category = "documentation" ; } else if ( client.as.number < = 65534 ) { set var.asn_category = "private" ; } else if ( client.as.number = = 65535 ) { set var.asn_category = "reserved" ; } else if ( client.as.number < = 65551 ) { set var.asn_category = "documentation" ; } else if ( client.as.number < = 131071 ) { set var.asn_category = "reserved" ; } else if ( client.as.number < = 4199999999 ) { set var.asn_category = "public" ; } else if ( client.as.number < = 4294967294 ) { set var.asn_category = "private" ; } else if ( client.as.number = = 4294967295 ) { set var.asn_category = "reserved" ; } else { set var.asn_category = "unknown" ; } return var.asn_category; }

