client.geo.metro_code
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
Metro code.
Metro codes represent designated market areas (DMAs) and are used to define broadcast markets in a geographical region. The US has 3-digit metro codes. Codes for other countries are typically 5 or 6 digits long.
