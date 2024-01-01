client.geo.conn_speed
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
Connection speed.
These connection speeds imply different latencies, as well as throughput.
Possible values are:
broadband,
cable,
dialup,
mobile,
oc12,
oc3,
t1,
t3,
satellite,
wireless,
xdsl.
See OC rates and T-carrier for more information about OC- and T- connections.
