client.geo.conn_speed

STRING, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

Connection speed.

These connection speeds imply different latencies, as well as throughput.

Possible values are: broadband , cable , dialup , mobile , oc12 , oc3 , t1 , t3 , satellite , wireless , xdsl .

See OC rates and T-carrier for more information about OC- and T- connections.