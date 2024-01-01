client.geo.postal_code

STRING, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

The postal code associated with the IP address. These are available for some IP addresses in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. We return the first 2-4 characters (outward code) for postal codes in the United Kingdom. For countries with alphanumeric postal codes, this field is a lowercase transliteration.