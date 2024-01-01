client.geo.area_code
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The telephone area code associated with the IP address. These are only available for IP addresses in the United States, its territories, and Canada.
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The telephone area code associated with the IP address. These are only available for IP addresses in the United States, its territories, and Canada.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)