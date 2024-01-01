client.geo.utc_offset

INTEGER, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

Time zone offset from coordinated universal time (UTC) for client.geo.city .

Values may be negative. Values are given as base-10 numbers of three or four digits in the form (-)HHMM or (-)HMM where H is hours and M is minutes. For example, -230 would be offset of minus two hours and thirty minutes from UTC.

This may be formatted to an ISO 8601 four-digit form (-)HHMM by VCL:

sub client_geo_offset_iso8601 STRING { return regsub ( client.geo.gmt_offset , "^(-?)(...)$" , "\10\2" ); }

The special value 0 is used to indicate absent data, and the special value 9999 to indicate an invalid region.

Not all timezone offsets are on the hour. For example, in St. John's, Newfoundland, client.geo.utc_offset may be -230 or -330 (depending on daylight savings time).

The following subroutine produces a value in units of hours:

sub client_geo_offset_by_hour FLOAT { declare local var.n FLOAT ; set var.n = client.geo.gmt_offset ; set var.n % = 100 ; set var.n / = 60 ; set var.n + = std.atoi ( regsub ( client.geo.gmt_offset , "..$" , "" )); return var.n; }

Here, increments of 0.5 correspond to half hours. For example, an offset of 930 will produce a floating point value of 9.5.

