client.geo.continent_code

STRING, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

Two-letter code representing the continent. Possible codes are:

Code Continent AF Africa AN Antarctica AS Asia EU Europe NA North America OC Oceania SA South America

These continents are defined by UN M.49.

The continent code for the Caribbean countries is NA .

Note that EU refers to the continent name, not to the European Union. For example, IP addresses allocated to Norway and Switzerland (members of the European Economic Area and the Schengen Area respectively, but not of the European Union) are presented with the continent code EU , meaning the geographic continent of Europe.

