client.geo.continent_code
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
Two-letter code representing the continent. Possible codes are:
|Code
|Continent
AF
|Africa
AN
|Antarctica
AS
|Asia
EU
|Europe
NA
|North America
OC
|Oceania
SA
|South America
These continents are defined by UN M.49.
The continent code for the Caribbean countries is
NA.
Note that
EU refers to the continent name, not to the European Union. For
example, IP addresses allocated to Norway and Switzerland (members of the
European Economic Area and the Schengen Area respectively, but not of the
European Union) are presented with the continent code
EU, meaning the
geographic continent of Europe.
