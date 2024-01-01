client.geo.country_code3
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
A three-character ISO 3166-1 alpha-3
country code for the country associated with the IP address. The
USA country
code is returned for IP addresses associated with overseas United States
military bases.
