  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Geolocation

client.geo.country_code3

STRING, read-only.

Available inall subroutines.

A three-character ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country code for the country associated with the IP address. The USA country code is returned for IP addresses associated with overseas United States military bases.

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024