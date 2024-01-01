client.geo.city

STRING, read-only .

Available inall subroutines.

Alias of client.geo.city.ascii .

Try it out

client.geo.city is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.

Geo-IP API at the edge Create an API endpoint for fetching geolocation data for the requesting browser, implemented 100% at the edge. The response should show your current approximate location, but no requests to any origin servers. JavaScript is required to use interactive code examples